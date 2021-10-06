Southwest Gas to buy Questar for $2 bln, in face of Icahn protests

Article content Southwest Gas Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Questar Pipelines from Dominion Energy for $1.975 billion, hours after activist investor Carl Icahn made public his objections to it. For Southwest Gas, paying $1.545 billion in cash and assuming $430 million of debt, the acquisition marks a northward expansion of its operations and boosts its regulated business. “The acquisition … will provide significant financial and strategic benefits to our company, shareholders, employees and partners,” said Southwest Gas Chief Executive John Hester, adding the deal would be accretive to earnings per share in 2022.

Article content The announcement confirmed a Reuters report from Sunday, saying Southwest Gas was in advanced talks to acquire Questar, citing people familiar with the matter. Referencing the article in a letter to Southwest Gas’ board, released earlier on Tuesday and detailing he holds a large stake in the company, Icahn said the acquisition would seriously diminish shareholder value and urged its abandonment. Southwest Gas should instead focus on improving share price performance, which lagged peers, said the investor who has a history of agitating against U.S. utilities. Given Southwest Gas is paying cash, its shareholders will not vote on approving the acquisition, as they would if the company was issuing a large amount of stock to finance it.