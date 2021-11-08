Southwest Airlines Shareholders Should Brace for Turbulence Amid Worker Shortage By StockNews

© Reuters. Southwest Airlines Shareholders Should Brace for Turbulence Amid Worker Shortage



Even as the incoming CEO boasts about recent bookings figures, Southwest (LUV) could buckle under the pressure of flight cancellations.In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, airlines like Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) LUV> have struggled, but shown signs of recovery in 2021. Similarly, investors in LUV stock have been subjected to ups and downs, with little clarity as to where the share price might be headed.

The result has been mixed feelings among stockholders and commentators. For instance, InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn called Southwest “the best airline name you can buy,” but also warned prospective investors about the stock’s volatility.

That’s a fair assessment, and a reasonable concern. And with the holiday season upon us, we might wonder whether Southwest can get travelers to their destinations without hiccups.

Continue reading on StockNews