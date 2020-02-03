Southwell Women's Meeting for International Women's Day | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML8553437ccf66e985c16b6e93b88d354f11% %MINIFYHTML8553437ccf66e985c16b6e93b88d354f12%





Southwell

Southwell will organize a women's race meeting to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8.

The Sunday card, which also celebrates a record year for women in racing, will feature a mixed program of four flat and four jump races, all restricted to cyclists.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Diversity Management Group in Sports Racing, the British Horse Racing Authority, Women in Racing and the Great British Races.

Last year, Bryony Frost became the first female rider to win a first-degree obstacle race during the Cheltenham Festival and the flat rider Hollie Doyle broke the record for most victories achieved in a calendar year by a female rider, while that Hayley Turner became the first female rider to win at Royal Ascot in 32 years.

Turner, who grew up near the Southwell Racecourse, said: "It's great that Southwell is celebrating International Women's Day with an exclusively female race card.

"We face each other and are at the same level as men, so don't consider ourselves female riders, but this is a great way to celebrate women with talent in our sport."

"We're getting more and more recognition, so this is a fantastic opportunity to show women in the races. I'm from Southwell and I went to school in Southwell Minster, so it's great to have a race day like this close to home. ".

Tallulah Lewis, president of Women in Racing, said: "Women in Racing was founded to support women throughout the sport, including women riders.

"The Southwell women's race card, with most of the official women's race day also, offers a great opportunity to showcase the talent of female riders and we are delighted to work with all parties to help make this happen. happen. "

"We will continue our work to show the incredible feminine talent we have throughout the sport and help ensure that races can benefit from this in the coming years."

Rose Grissell, director of diversity and inclusion at BHA, said: "International Women's Day is a day to celebrate the achievements and talents of women around the world, as well as to raise awareness about some of the unique challenges and challenges. inequalities they face.

"There is no better way to celebrate the day than by providing more opportunities for women riders and showing their skills through this meeting."

"Careers should be proud of the progress they have made. However, there is more to be done to ensure they have the same opportunities as their male counterparts."