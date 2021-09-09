South Korea’s SK Group To Buy U.S. Energy Storage Developer

Article content

(Bloomberg) — South Korean conglomerate SK Group said one of its affiliates agreed to purchase energy storage developer Key Capture Energy LLC as part of its push into U.S. clean energy markets.

The industrial giant said it plans to invest $1 billion in Key Capture Energy to develop battery systems in the U.S. Northeast, Midwest and Texas. The figure includes the purchase price, which wasn’t disclosed.

The American market for large-scale battery systems is expected to boom as utilities and grid operators buy more to back up deployments of carbon-free wind and solar power.