Home Business South Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

South Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.890 109.93 +0.04

Sing dlr 1.342 1.3413 -0.03

Taiwan dlr 27.670 27.71 +0.14

Korean won 1174.400 1169.1 -0.45

Baht 32.750 32.64 -0.34

Peso 50.000 49.927 -0.15

Rupiah 14230.000 14200 -0.21

Rupee 73.500 73.5 0.00

Ringgit 4.142 4.135 -0.17

Yuan 6.449 6.444 -0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.890 103.24 -6.05

Sing dlr 1.342 1.3209 -1.55

Taiwan dlr 27.670 28.483 +2.94

Korean won 1174.400 1086.20 -7.51

Baht 32.750 29.96 -8.52

Peso 50.000 48.01 -3.98

Rupiah 14230.000 14040 -1.34

Rupee 73.500 73.07 -0.59

Ringgit 4.142 4.0200 -2.95

Yuan 6.449 6.5283 +1.22

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

RELATED ARTICLES

©