South Korean won leads losses among Asian currencies

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.890 109.93 +0.04

Sing dlr 1.342 1.3413 -0.03

Taiwan dlr 27.670 27.71 +0.14

Korean won 1174.400 1169.1 -0.45

Baht 32.750 32.64 -0.34

Peso 50.000 49.927 -0.15

Rupiah 14230.000 14200 -0.21

Rupee 73.500 73.5 0.00

Ringgit 4.142 4.135 -0.17

Yuan 6.449 6.444 -0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.890 103.24 -6.05

Sing dlr 1.342 1.3209 -1.55

Taiwan dlr 27.670 28.483 +2.94

Korean won 1174.400 1086.20 -7.51

Baht 32.750 29.96 -8.52

Peso 50.000 48.01 -3.98

Rupiah 14230.000 14040 -1.34

Rupee 73.500 73.07 -0.59

Ringgit 4.142 4.0200 -2.95

Yuan 6.449 6.5283 +1.22

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)