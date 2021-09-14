South Korean won lead gains among mixed Asian currencies

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0208 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.070 109.98 -0.08

Sing dlr 1.342 1.3417 -0.04

Taiwan dlr 27.685 27.72 +0.13

Korean won 1172.800 1176 +0.27

Baht 32.890 32.9 +0.03

Peso 49.890 49.85 -0.08

Rupiah 14250.000 14250 0.00

Rupee 73.670 73.67 0.00

Ringgit 4.147 4.149 +0.05

Yuan 6.452 6.4525 +0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.070 103.24 -6.21

Sing dlr 1.342 1.3209 -1.59

Taiwan dlr 27.685 28.483 +2.88

Korean won 1172.800 1086.20 -7.38

Baht 32.890 29.96 -8.91

Peso 49.890 48.01 -3.77

Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47

Rupee 73.670 73.07 -0.82

Ringgit 4.147 4.0200 -3.06

Yuan 6.452 6.5283 +1.19

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)