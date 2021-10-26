South Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 113.820 113.7 -0.11

Sing dlr 1.346 1.3469 +0.05

Taiwan dlr 27.813 27.876 +0.23

Korean won 1165.000 1168.4 +0.29

Baht 33.030 33.1 +0.21

Peso 50.798 50.768 -0.06

Rupiah 14160.000 14155 -0.04

Rupee 75.078 75.0775 0.00

Ringgit 4.145 4.1495 +0.11

Yuan 6.382 6.3856 +0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 113.820 103.24 -9.30

Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.88

Taiwan dlr 27.813 28.483 +2.41

Korean won 1165.000 1086.20 -6.76

Baht 33.030 29.96 -9.29

Peso 50.798 48.01 -5.49

Rupiah 14160.000 14040 -0.85

Rupee 75.078 73.07 -2.68

Ringgit 4.145 4.0400 -2.53

Yuan 6.382 6.5283 +2.29

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)

