South Korean won firms, other Asian currencies mostly flat

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 114.220 113.98 -0.21

Sing dlr 1.349 1.3476 -0.10

Taiwan dlr 27.830 27.853 +0.08

Korean won 1180.100 1181.6 +0.13

Baht 33.330 33.31 -0.06

Peso 50.594 50.608 +0.03

Rupiah 14300.000 14295 -0.03

Rupee 74.455 74.455 +0.00

Ringgit 4.152 4.152 +0.00

Yuan 6.397 6.4062 +0.15

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 114.220 103.24 -9.61

Sing dlr 1.349 1.3209 -2.08

Taiwan dlr 27.830 28.483 +2.35

Korean won 1180.100 1086.20 -7.96

Baht 33.330 29.96 -10.11

Peso 50.594 48.01 -5.11

Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82

Rupee 74.455 73.07 -1.87

Ringgit 4.152 4.0400 -2.70

Yuan 6.397 6.5283 +2.06

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)