South Korean won firms, other Asian currencies mostly flat

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 114.220 113.98 -0.21
Sing dlr 1.349 1.3476 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 27.830 27.853 +0.08
Korean won 1180.100 1181.6 +0.13
Baht 33.330 33.31 -0.06
Peso 50.594 50.608 +0.03
Rupiah 14300.000 14295 -0.03
Rupee 74.455 74.455 +0.00
Ringgit 4.152 4.152 +0.00
Yuan 6.397 6.4062 +0.15
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 114.220 103.24 -9.61
Sing dlr 1.349 1.3209 -2.08
Taiwan dlr 27.830 28.483 +2.35
Korean won 1180.100 1086.20 -7.96
Baht 33.330 29.96 -10.11
Peso 50.594 48.01 -5.11
Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82
Rupee 74.455 73.07 -1.87
Ringgit 4.152 4.0400 -2.70
Yuan 6.397 6.5283 +2.06
(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)