South Korean won firms as Asian FX awaits U.S. jobs data

The Indonesian rupiah and Taiwanese dollar

Friday and was on track to post a third straight weekly gain.

mid-February, while the Philippine peso edged higher on

nearly 1% over the week, its strongest weekly performance since

The won firmed about 0.5% and was set to add

for clues to the Federal Reserve’s timeline for tapering its

on Friday, as investors eyed key U.S. jobs data due out later

than other Asian currencies against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar

The South Korean won gained slightly more

were also among the gainers, advancing up to 0.2% helped by a

weaker U.S. dollar as investors awaited the key non-farm

payrolls data for a better sense of the timing and pace of

tapering by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed, which has held on to its dovish stance so far,

would likely be spurred into policy tightening if data shows a

strong jobs number in the United States for August, thereby

adding pressure on the risk-sensitive Asian markets.

“A strong non-farm payrolls print would weigh on Asia macro

markets, and we could see some give-back of the broad gains this

week,” analysts at Singapore-bank DBS said in a note.

“With the Fed moving confidently towards taper, Asia is

lagging in term of normalizing liquidity, and that will