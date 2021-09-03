South Korean won firms as Asian FX awaits U.S. jobs data

The South Korean won gained slightly more

than other Asian currencies against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar

on Friday, as investors eyed key U.S. jobs data due out later

for clues to the Federal Reserve’s timeline for tapering its

stimulus.

The won firmed about 0.5% and was set to add

nearly 1% over the week, its strongest weekly performance since

mid-February, while the Philippine peso edged higher on

Friday and was on track to post a third straight weekly gain.

The Indonesian rupiah and Taiwanese dollar

were also among the gainers, advancing up to 0.2% helped by a

weaker U.S. dollar as investors awaited the key non-farm

payrolls data for a better sense of the timing and pace of

tapering by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed, which has held on to its dovish stance so far,

would likely be spurred into policy tightening if data shows a

strong jobs number in the United States for August, thereby

adding pressure on the risk-sensitive Asian markets.

“A strong non-farm payrolls print would weigh on Asia macro

markets, and we could see some give-back of the broad gains this

week,” analysts at Singapore-bank DBS said in a note.

“With the Fed moving confidently towards taper, Asia is

lagging in term of normalizing liquidity, and that will

increasingly come into focus.”

On the downside, China’s services sector activity slumped

into a sharp contraction in August as restrictions to curb the

COVID-19 Delta variant threatened the economic recovery in the

region’s biggest trading partner.

The Thai baht unwound its gains from earlier in the

week to depreciate about 0.2% on Friday, but was set to post a

second weekly gain as the country began lifting restrictions

even as worries of resurgence in coronavirus cases persisted.

Analysts at Maybank said the fragile state of the tourism

industry, and loss of tourist dollars, made it likely that the

Bank of Thailand would stick to its accommodative monetary

policy for longer, making any recovery in the Thai baht

“challenging” in the near-term.

Korean equities were also among the top gainers in

the region, advancing nearly 1% as record closing highs on

major U.S. share markets lifted sentiment, while shares in the

Philippines and Thailand added about 0.5%

each.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 1.7% to reach its

highest since June, while the Topix index hit a

three-decade high after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga offered to

resign.

In Singapore, investors awaited retail sales data, with

expectations that it will show a sharp slowdown to a negative

year-on-year reading in July due to fading base year affects,

according to Dutch-bank ING.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.118%

** Asian equities see foreign outflows for fourth straight

month in August – nL4N2Q31KN

** Reuters September foreign exchange poll – nL4N2Q11VY

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0340 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan -0.07 -6.1 <.n2>

China 6 EC>

India 0.00 +0.0 <.ns ei>

Indones +0.11 -1.5 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.07 -3.2 <.kl a se>

Philipp +0.02 -3.3 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 3 11>

Singapo -0.07 -1.6 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.18 +2.8 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.34 -7.9 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

