South Korean stocks lead emerging Asia lower, track losses on Wall Street

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

Author of the article:

Asian emerging market shares were broadly

lower on Tuesday, with South Korea leading losses, as its

heavyweight technology stocks tracked a sell-off in their U.S.

counterparts overnight.

South Korea’s KOSPI index fell as far as 2.6%, while

other emerging stocks dipped.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Monday as investors

dumped Big Tech and other growth stocks in the face of rising

Treasury yields.

U.S. Treasury yields rose as Washington wrangled over the

debt ceiling, while yields have also been supported recently by

concerns that elevated inflation could bring forward a timeline

for Federal Reserve tapering.

Markets were also eyeing September employment data later

this week.

A strong result could pave the way for the Fed to begin

reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in November,

the central bank indicated in its September meeting, which may

sap appetite for the region’s riskier assets.

“Barring a huge miss in the NFP (non-farm payrolls) this

Friday, expect the market to continue buying into the hawkish

Fed storyline,” OCBC said, adding that this would support the

dollar.

The Philippine peso and South Korean won

firmed around 0.2% each, while most others dipped against the

safe-haven greenback.

OPEC+ also ignored calls from the United States and India

to boost oil output as the global economy recovers and stuck to

its current output policy.

That lifted oil prices to their highest in at least three

years, weighing on the currencies of Asia’s oil importing

countries such as South Korea.

Inflation in the Philippines, meanwhile, eased in September

from a three-year peak, giving the central bank room to maintain

its policy support to help the Southeast Asian nation’s economy

recover from the pandemic.

In Singapore, shares fell 1.4% after the previous

day’s rally. The city-state’s stock exchange operator

was the biggest drag, falling nearly 3% ahead of an annual

general meeting on Thursday, while real estate stocks also

weighed.

Ongoing debt troubles at China’s second-largest real estate

developer China Evergrande also overshadowed trading

in emerging markets after the debt-laden company missed an

interest payment on an offshore bond for the second time last

week.

Local media said on Monday that Evergrande is set to raise

more than $5 billion by selling a majority stake in its property

management arm, in what would be its largest asset sale yet. The

company has $300 billion of debt.

Chinese markets are closed for a holiday until Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and

Mapletree Logistics Trust among the top losers in

Singapore

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 0.8 basis points

at 6.325%

** Australia’s central bank sticks with low rates, dodges

high house prices

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0325 GMT

COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan -0.22 -7.08 -2.77 0.78

China – +1.25 – 2.74

India 0.00 -1.68 0.00 26.53

Indonesia +0.07 -1.51 -0.29 5.77

Malaysia -0.12 -3.76 0.15 -6.30

Philippines +0.21 -5.30 -0.22 -2.72

S.Korea +0.15 -8.48 -1.63 3.36

Singapore -0.10 -2.71 -0.82 7.76

Taiwan -0.18 +2.03 0.06 11.44

Thailand -0.06 -11.36 -0.08 11.30

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR