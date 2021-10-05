South Korean stocks lead emerging Asia lower, track losses on Wall Street

debt ceiling, while yields have also been supported recently by

U.S. Treasury yields rose as Washington wrangled over the

dumped Big Tech and other growth stocks in the face of rising

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Monday as investors

South Korea’s KOSPI index fell as far as 2.6%, while

heavyweight technology stocks tracked a sell-off in their U.S.

lower on Tuesday, with South Korea leading losses, as its

concerns that elevated inflation could bring forward a timeline

for Federal Reserve tapering.

Markets were also eyeing September employment data later

this week.

A strong result could pave the way for the Fed to begin

reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in November,

the central bank indicated in its September meeting, which may

sap appetite for the region’s riskier assets.

“Barring a huge miss in the NFP (non-farm payrolls) this

Friday, expect the market to continue buying into the hawkish

Fed storyline,” OCBC said, adding that this would support the

dollar.

The Philippine peso and South Korean won

firmed around 0.2% each, while most others dipped against the

safe-haven greenback.

OPEC+ also ignored calls from the United States and India