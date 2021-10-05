South Korean stocks lead emerging Asia lower, track losses on Wall Street

Article content
Asian emerging market shares were broadly
lower on Tuesday, with South Korea leading losses, as its
heavyweight technology stocks tracked a sell-off in their U.S.
counterparts overnight.
South Korea’s KOSPI index fell as far as 2.6%, while
other emerging stocks dipped.
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Monday as investors
dumped Big Tech and other growth stocks in the face of rising
Treasury yields.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as Washington wrangled over the
debt ceiling, while yields have also been supported recently by
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
concerns that elevated inflation could bring forward a timeline
for Federal Reserve tapering.
Markets were also eyeing September employment data later
this week.
A strong result could pave the way for the Fed to begin
reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in November,
the central bank indicated in its September meeting, which may
sap appetite for the region’s riskier assets.
“Barring a huge miss in the NFP (non-farm payrolls) this
Friday, expect the market to continue buying into the hawkish
Fed storyline,” OCBC said, adding that this would support the
dollar.
The Philippine peso and South Korean won
firmed around 0.2% each, while most others dipped against the
safe-haven greenback.
OPEC+ also ignored calls from the United States and India
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
to boost oil output as the global economy recovers and stuck to
its current output policy.
That lifted oil prices to their highest in at least three
years, weighing on the currencies of Asia’s oil importing
countries such as South Korea.
Inflation in the Philippines, meanwhile, eased in September
from a three-year peak, giving the central bank room to maintain
its policy support to help the Southeast Asian nation’s economy
recover from the pandemic.
In Singapore, shares fell 1.4% after the previous
day’s rally. The city-state’s stock exchange operator
was the biggest drag, falling nearly 3% ahead of an annual
general meeting on Thursday, while real estate stocks also
weighed.
Ongoing debt troubles at China’s second-largest real estate
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
developer China Evergrande also overshadowed trading
in emerging markets after the debt-laden company missed an
interest payment on an offshore bond for the second time last
week.
Local media said on Monday that Evergrande is set to raise
more than $5 billion by selling a majority stake in its property
management arm, in what would be its largest asset sale yet. The
company has $300 billion of debt.
Chinese markets are closed for a holiday until Thursday.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and
Mapletree Logistics Trust among the top losers in
Singapore
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 0.8 basis points
at 6.325%
** Australia’s central bank sticks with low rates, dodges
high house prices
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0325 GMT
COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS
RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %
Japan -0.22 -7.08 -2.77 0.78
China – +1.25 – 2.74
India 0.00 -1.68 0.00 26.53
Indonesia +0.07 -1.51 -0.29 5.77
Malaysia -0.12 -3.76 0.15 -6.30
Philippines +0.21 -5.30 -0.22 -2.72
S.Korea +0.15 -8.48 -1.63 3.36
Singapore -0.10 -2.71 -0.82 7.76
Taiwan -0.18 +2.03 0.06 11.44
Thailand -0.06 -11.36 -0.08 11.30
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.