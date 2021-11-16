South Korean lawmakers push back against controversial “know-the-sender” rule By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
South Korea’s crypto community coul soon face stringent reporting requirements on all cryptocurrency transactions, with the country’s National Assembly currently debating whether “know-the sender” (KTS) rules should be imposed.

Arguments against the proposed KTS rule were heard before the Political Affairs Committee of South Korea’s legislature on Nov. 16, with lawmakers and industry experts pushing back against the proposed legislation.