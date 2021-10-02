South Korean crypto tax delay thwarted By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Lawmakers in South Korea settled a long political battle on Thursday and headed off moves by the ruling party to delay the implementation of the controversial crypto tax legislation.

In a meeting on Tuesday but only reported on Thursday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and key Democratic lawmakers from the National Assembly, South Korea’s legislature, are said to have come to a final agreement that the crypto tax will be carried out as planned