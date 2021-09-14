South Korean crypto exchanges face Sept. 24 deadline to submit licence request By Cointelegraph

The deadline for South Korean crypto exchanges to meet new compliance requirements is looming fast, with all operators expected to submit requests for an official license with the Financial Services Commission (FSC) no later than Sept. 24.
Industry actors and representatives for smaller exchanges have contested the new requirements for much of the past year.
