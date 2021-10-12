South Korean battery firms to shoulder $1.2 bln of GM’s Bolt EV recall costs

Article content

SEOUL — South Korean battery firms LG Chem Ltd and LG Electronics Inc will be shouldering a combined $1.2 billion for General Motors Co’s Bolt electric vehicle recall – the lion’s share of the expected costs.

GM in August expanded the recall, which will replace LG battery modules due to fire risk, to more than 140,000 cars, estimating the cost at $1.8 billion.

The LG firms said on Tuesday that talks over the costs had ended. They booked most of their 1.4 trillion won in costs in the July-September quarter although some was booked in the previous quarter.