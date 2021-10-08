South Korea ‘Seriously’ Looking to Join CPTPP Following China Bid

Article content (Bloomberg) — South Korea became the latest nation to express interest in joining an Asia-Pacific trade deal, with the trade minister saying the government is “seriously and actively considering” the issue. Korea’s overture comes after China and Taiwan submitted formal requests in recent weeks to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, a free-trade pact between 11 countries around the Pacific Rim. Read More: Taiwan Applies to Join Pacific Trade Deal Days After China

Article content The application from its Asian neighbors has created a sense of urgency in Seoul that they shouldn’t be left out of a deal that looks set to grow. Korea has so far said it’s reviewing joining the pact, but fell short of offering a timeline for its formal application. “I think Korea is more than ready and prepared to enter into CPTPP than any other country right now,” Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said in an interview with Bloomberg in Geneva, noting the government has been making “step by step” preparations to join the deal for the past few years. Yeo said he didn’t know whether China will be able to meet the high standards required to join, and instead emphasized the benefits his own country could offer. Korea is a “technological and trade powerhouse in the region” and its participation could “revitalize the CPTPP into a more inclusive, comprehensive and transparent” agreement, Yeo said.