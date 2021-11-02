South Korea Inflation Highest Since 2012 on Low Base, Energy Prices

Article content

(Bloomberg) — South Korea’s inflation accelerated above 3% for the first time in almost a decade in October, lifted by rising commodity prices and a low base of comparison last year.

Consumer prices rose 3.2% from a year earlier, the statistics office said Tuesday, compared with economists’ estimates for a 3.3% increase.

Bank of Korea officials had already flagged the possibility of inflation rising above the 3% mark, citing the government’s one-off mobile fee subsidies in October 2020 that pushed inflation down to just 0.1% at that time. Once the base-effect recedes, inflation is likely to ease below 3% in the coming months, according to the central bank.