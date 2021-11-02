South Korea Inflation Highest Since 2012 on Low Base, Energy Prices

Article content
(Bloomberg) — South Korea’s inflation accelerated above 3% for the first time in almost a decade in October, lifted by rising commodity prices and a low base of comparison last year.
Consumer prices rose 3.2% from a year earlier, the statistics office said Tuesday, compared with economists’ estimates for a 3.3% increase.
Bank of Korea officials had already flagged the possibility of inflation rising above the 3% mark, citing the government’s one-off mobile fee subsidies in October 2020 that pushed inflation down to just 0.1% at that time. Once the base-effect recedes, inflation is likely to ease below 3% in the coming months, according to the central bank.
Article content
Nonetheless, Tuesday’s report could still fuel the view that the upward tick in global inflation will persist rather than be transitory. Inflation has accelerated across the world, driven by rallying energy prices and supply chain disruptions that look set to last well into next year.
The BOK forecast inflation for this year to come in at 2.1% in its August report, but has since been floating the possibility of faster gains.
In a research note last week, central bank officials warned high inflationary pressures may last longer than expected as the impact of supply snags spill over into domestic prices and a shift to “living with Covid” boosts domestic demand.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.