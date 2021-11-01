South Korea Exports Post Double-Digit Gains Despite Global Challenges

Article content

(Bloomberg) — South Korea’s exports posted solid gains in October, helping alleviate concerns that a recovery in global trade will be derailed by supply chain difficulties and China’s energy shortage.

Exports advanced 24% from a year earlier, compared with the economists’ estimate for a 28.5% gain, according to Trade Ministry data released Monday.

Trade has underpinned the Korean economy through the pandemic, helping offset weakness in domestic consumption as the nation suffered multiple waves of Covid. The resilience in exports displayed in Monday’s data will further solidify bets that the Bank of Korea will push ahead with another interest rate increase at this month’s meeting.