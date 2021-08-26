South Africa’s Woolworths reports FY profit jump, resumes dividend By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African retailer Woolworths Holdings (OTC:) reported on Thursday a 212.5% jump in annual profit, as trade across the group continued to recover from the hard COVID-19 lockdown and resumed dividend payouts. Woolworths, which sells clothes, food and home wares said headline earnings per share (HEP), the main gauge of profit in South Africa, was 374.4 cents in the 52 weeks ended June 27, up from 119.8 cents in 2020. Meanwhile, adjusted diluted HEP, which strips out certain items, rose by 102.9%. Woolworths declared a final dividend of 66 cents per share, a 25.8% decrease on the prior year’s 89 cents.