South Africa’s rand firms, but heads for weekly loss

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s rand firmed early on Friday, but was on track for weekly losses as the U.S. dollar rose and weak domestic economic data weighed on sentiment.

At 0610 GMT, the rand traded at 14.5700 against the dollar, 0.17% firmer than its previous close. However, the currency was set to make weekly losses of more than 2%.

After three weeks of strong gains, the rand has reversed direction since Tuesday, buffeted by poor domestic retail data, a retreat in commodity prices and a recommendation from investment bank JPMorgan to sell the currency.