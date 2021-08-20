Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content JOHANNESBURG — Massmart is selling its non-core food assets to rival Shoprite Holdings for 1.36 billion rand ($89 million) to focus on businesses with high returns, the South African retailer controlled by Walmart said on Friday. Massmart is in the middle of a turnaround that has now moved beyond shutting underperforming stores and replacing fresh and frozen food at its Game chain with clothing. After the deal, it will mostly sell fresh food through its wholesale Makro chain.

Article content “The sale marks another step in the group’s portfolio optimisation process and will, amongst other benefits, free up management time to enable increased focus on leveraging Massmart’s core merchandise and market strengths,” Massmart Chief Executive Mitch Slape said. Under the deal, Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh, which is made up of The Fruitspot and a meat processing facility, as well as 12 Cash & Carry stores, will be transferred to Shoprite Checkers, Massmart said. It said proceeds from the deal would be used to pay down drawn bank facilities and for investments in e-commerce and also in general merchandise, do-it-yourself and wholesale food and liquor, Massmart’s core businesses. The transaction, consisting of 71 food stores, 43 liquor shops and a meat processing facility, is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2022.