South Africa’s Massmart reports narrower H1 headline loss By Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Massmart said on Friday its half-year headline loss shrunk by 40.8%, thanks to rising sales even amid fresh rounds of COVID-19 restrictions and good expense control.
The Walmart (NYSE:) majority-owned retailer said its headline loss from total operations narrowed to 645.4 million rand in the 26 weeks to June, from a loss of 1.09 billion rand in 2020. From just continuing operations, the loss came down by 56.8%.
Massmart’s total sales rose by 4.4% to 41.3 billion rand ($2.77 billion).
($1 = 14.8856 rand)
