South Africa’s financial regulator issues warning against Binance By Cointelegraph

South Africa's financial regulator issues warning against Binance

Matilda Colman
South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has warned the country’s public against dealing with crypto exchange platform Binance.

In a statement issued on Friday, the FSCA stated that Binance Group, an “international company” domiciled in Seychelles, was not authorized to render financial services in the country. Binance is indeed headquartered in The Cayman Islands and Seychelles.