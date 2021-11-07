South Africa’s Eskom to implement power cuts throughout week ahead

Article content

JOHANNESBURG — South African state power company Eskom said it would implement power cuts throughout next week from 5 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Monday, due to insufficient generation capacity and an inability to replenish emergency reserves over this weekend.

Repeated power outages imposed by Eskom have been a major constraint on economic growth in Africa’s most industrialized nation.

Eskom said “Stage 2” power cuts, which require up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid, would last until 5 a.m. on Saturday.