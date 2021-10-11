South Africa’s business confidence edges lower in September

Article content

JOHANNESBURG — South African business confidence fell in September compared to August, as retail sales and manufacturing output declined, data showed on Monday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) was down to 91.0 in September from 91.9 in August.

“Less retail sales volumes, lower manufacturing output and a decline in the real value of building plans passed were detrimental to the business climate in September 2021,” SACCI said in a statement.