South African rand drops as power cuts continue

Article content

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s rand dropped back on Tuesday, losing ground won earlier in the week, as damaging local power cuts were scheduled to continue until the weekend and investors awaited key U.S. inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next move.

At 1517 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0650 against the dollar, just over 1% lower than its previous close of 14.9150.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO of struggling state utility Eskom, said lengthy power cuts were set to be reduced gradually throughout the week, ending only on Saturday.