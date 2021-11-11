South African finance minister says adding power capacity top of agenda

Article content

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Thursday that adding power capacity to the national grid was top of his agenda as there was no way the economy could grow without it.

Godongwana told Reuters after delivering a mid-term budget speech that the government also needed to focus on establishing a track record of implementation, particularly on structural reforms. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alex Richardson)