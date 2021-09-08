South Africa c.bank governor makes case for inflation ‘point target’

Article content

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, made the case on Wednesday for adopting an inflation “point target” of around 3% or 4% with a margin of error either side, as opposed to a 3% to 6% target range used currently.

“A more appropriate target would be a point target of around 3% or 4%, putting us in the same territory as our peers,” Kganyago said, without saying which countries he was referring to.

“Given the uncertainties around inflation, it would be useful to bracket the point target with an error range: probably plus or minus 1 percentage point,” he said in a virtual address on inflation-targeting at Stellenbosch University.