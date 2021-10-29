South Africa Announces Wind, Solar Power Project Bidders

Article content (Bloomberg) — South Africa picked 25 wind- and solar-power projects to be built by private developers, part of a plan to reduce the nation’s reliance on coal for electricity and end rolling blackouts that are curbing economic growth. The bidders will add 2,583 megawatts of capacity to the grid using clean-energy technologies, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe told reporters on Thursday. The projects total about 50 billion rand ($3.3 billion of investment and will create 13,900 job opportunities, he said.

Article content The preferred candidates were announced after a so-called fifth bid window calling for 1,600 megawatts of wind and 1,000 megawatts of solar energy closed for submissions on Aug. 4. The energy department plans to reach financial closure on the projects within the next six months. An upcoming sixth bid window is scheduled to start by the end of January that’s expected to result in lower prices for electricity, Mantashe said. State-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which relies on coal for 80% of its power output, has battled to keep pace with demand since 2005. South Africa has experienced record outages this year, stifling growth in Africa’s most industrialized economy as it struggles to recover from its worst recession in at least 27 years last year.