Sources Confirm Boosie Was Recently Booked Into Fulton County Jail & Released (Exclusive)

On Tuesday, rumors that Boosie was arrested in Atlanta surfaced on social media.

While details are limited, sources exclusively confirmed with The Shade Room that Boosie was arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail on October 11th and released on October 12th.

Our sources wouldn’t confirm the charges or reason for the arrest, but people on social media suspect that Boosie’s arrest has something to do with his most recent altercation at a recent concert in Atlanta.

An unverifiable and now deleted screenshot from an account that seemingly appears to be from Boosie’s son was circulating on social media stated, ”Free Pops,” with the hashtag, “#polceofthesouthtour.”

Earlier this month, when Boosie got on the stage things got a little crazy as an altercation erupted causing him to be pulled off the stage, as previously reported.

Videos from fans who were in attendance, showed the commotion take place, and then there was also footage showing that Boosie also tried to get at someone while the whole situation exploded. However, he was being held back from doing so.

TMZ also reported that the Atlanta Police Department was called to the venue for vandalism around 12:41 AM, and claimed that Boosie and his entourage damaged items belonging to the production company. It was also alleged that property owned by the arena was destroyed as well.

At that time, it was also reported that the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Roomies, as more information is made available, we’ll be sure to update you.

