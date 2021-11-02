Source Says Teyana Taylor Did Not Host The Los Angeles Halloween Party Where Gunfire Erupted

The saying “news travel fast” may be accurate, but the information might not always be so. That’s the case with chit-chat surrounding one of Teyana Taylor’s recent outings. A story began circulating on social media that detailed an armed robbery at a Teyana Halloween party. Now, a credible source has revealed to The Shade Room that the initial reports got the story wrong.

The first missed detail the source cleared up was Teyana’s reason for being at the party. Apparently, the mogul didn’t plan nor sponsor the function. Instead, promotors at the Sunset Room hired her to host the event.

Although she gave the standard celebrity walk-through, our source clarified that the party was not Teyana’s in any capacity.

TMZ, in particular, reported that three armed men tried to get over on “3 women standing on the curb outside the club.” This story was published to their site on Sunday morning. Allegedly, one of the thieves also pistol-whipped one of the women. However, before they could complete their crime, the club’s security intervened and “exchanged gunfire” with the robbers.

Again, our source denied that the incident unfolded in this manner. In their version of the events, no one was pistol-whipped. Moreover, the attempted burglary allegedly happened across the street from the club.

At some point during the encounter, security from the club took notice of what was going down. To intervene, security reportedly fired gunshots into the air. Armed men reportedly snatched two persons, but we can’t be sure that they fled the scene with the bags.

Our source didn’t reveal additional details beyond this. It’s unclear if the armed men left the scene or whether police have any leads.

Video footage from inside the club shows Teyana having a blast. The talented entertainer wore a casual costume while hitting her smooth dance moves.

