Soulja Boy Tells Kanye West To Be More Open When Working With Other Artists 

Takeoff may have not been left off of “Bad and Boujee,” but Soulja Boy was definitely left off of Kanye West’s latest album “DONDA.” As we previously reported, back in August Soulja called out Ye for leaving his verse off of the album, and Ye addressed the situation during his latest interview.

Soulja called him out once again about the situation after Kanye insinuated that the verse was not too good while speaking on the “Drank Champs,” podcast. Ye later shared a message thread between him Soulja where he acknowledged he should have told Soulja he wasn’t going to use his verse.

Fast Forward, Soulja visited The Breakfast Club where he spoke on the situation again.

During his interview, Soulja said, “Kanye West, when you making your album be more open bruh. The sh*t you probably think is trash is probably hard as f**k to 100 million people. Why you think I’m number one on TikTok? I’m number one on muthf**kin’ Billboard/ Triller charts. You called me for a reason n*gga.”

Soulja continued to explain that the verse he gave to Kanye was the verse that was going to cause them to have a successful record together.

Soulja proceeded to say that Kanye has been in church and in divorce court and not in the streets or the club the same way he has to know what it takes to go to the top of the charts.

Nonetheless, when asked if he would work with Kanye again after everything that went down, Soulja said, “After we talked now, I’ll do it.”

Check out the full interview below:

