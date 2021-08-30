Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ album has been the talk of the innanet since it dropped Sunday morning, and more than one of Ye’s peers has taken to social media with some aggressive messages about their appearances on the project. Soulja Boy addressed Ye on Sunday morning, but wasn’t quite over the situation on Monday.

Soulja revealed Kanye reached out to him for a verse on ‘Remote Control’, which didn’t appear on the final drop of the album. Initially, Soulja tweeted he didn’t know how to feel about his verse being axed, but his recent messages were much more direct about what’s on his mind.

“Don’t call my phone no more weird a** n*gga that’s why Kim left yo bipolar a**,” Soulja tweeted. “That n*gga Kanye so p*ssy. Lame a** n*gga thought he could be the president sit yo goofy a** down somewhere that’s why Hov don’t f*ck u weirdo.”

Soulja even posted a recording of himself in the studio playing the verse for some of his crew, and stepped into The Shade Room explaining he is working on his own album as well.

“Here’s my ‘Remote Control’ verse,” he captioned the video. “F*ck Kanye. If he didn’t like the verse he should of said that. Don’t text me acting like you f*ck with it then secretly take it ff. What kind of sh*t is that? I was working on my album too I don’t got time for this sh*t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As we previously reported, Chris Brown also took some shots at Kanye after discovering the verse he sent for ‘New Again’ didn’t make the final cut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Soulja Boy Takes Aim At Kanye West For Not Including His Verse On ‘DONDA’ Album appeared first on The Shade Room.