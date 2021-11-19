Soulja Boy Responds To Being Temporarily Pulled From Millennium Tour: “I’m Still Getting Paid”

On Thursday, the tour company responsible for The Millennium Tour, G Squared Events, decided to temporarily pull Soulja Boy from the tour, after the deadly shooting of Young Dolph.

Posting to Instagram, they wrote, “In response to the tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph, The Millennium Tour 2021 Tour promoter, G-Squared Events, has determined that rapper Soulja Boy will not perform during this weekend’s tour stops in St. Louis, Missouri, and Memphis, Tennessee.”

The statement continued, “To preserve the safety of The Millennium Tour 2021 artists and patrons, tour representatives are exercising caution and want to make a smart decision to be safe. ‘The safety and welfare of our patrons are the first and foremost priority.’ said a representative from G-Squared Events. ‘We pride ourselves on bringing high-quality concert experiences to our patrons. In times like this, we will stop at nothing to ensure that everyone that participates in these experiences is healthy, safe, and quite frankly having a good time.’”

Soulja Boy stepped into TSR and stated, “I’m still getting paid what him dying got to do with me? I’m tryna see my fans?”

This comes after the rapper had a few things to say about Dolph. Last week, Dolph wrote on his IG stories that he received $100K for his shows and reiterated he was an independent artist.

Soulja Boy responded and said, “This n***a mad because he’s signed to a motherf***ing record deal and his whole thing is ‘I’m independent.’” He continued to say, “N***a did I lie? You signed to Empire,” Soulja stated on Instagram he live.

Soulja Boy also released a single titled, “Stretch Some,” in which he received backlash.Many expressed that the song was insensitive considering Dolph was just killed.

