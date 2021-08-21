Soulja Boy Responds To Atari After The Company Denied He Was The New CEO

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Whew! It looks like Atari & Soulja Boy’s possible business partnership has ended before it truly began. Both parties don’t appear to be on the same page about the ownership role following claims made by the ‘Rick & Morty’ rapper. Yesterday, Soulja shared that he was the new CEO and owner, and planned to revamp the video game company, which gained popularity in the ‘70s. However, Atari declined the change and confirmed Soulja isn’t the CEO.

Last night the company cleared the air and tweeted, ”We know that CEO of Atari is a dream job, but that honor belongs to Wade Rosen.” This seemed to have set Soulja off because he went live and called Atari out. During the live, he shared an excerpt from an alleged 30-page contract where he claimed the company asked him for his help because he’s the hottest rapper in the game.

Soulja hopped on the live, saying he was about to expose the company. “Don’t ever try to get on the internet and play with me about nothing. Ya’ll company called me talking about bringing ya’ll company back.” As the live continued, he also stated he never capped or lied about anything in his life. While very upset, Soulja continued taking shots at Atari, saying, “Ain’t nobody thinking about no fu***ng Atari. I ain’t never even played Atari. I play Sonic. I play Sega. I play Nintendo.”

Before the live ended, Soulja made it clear that he wanted no dealing with Atari and issued a “f**k ya’ll” to them. The Roommates set it off in the comments about Soulja’s reaction to the news. Tank even stepped into The Shade Room and shared his two cents about the situation, commenting, “They needed the controversy for us even to know they still exist. Well played.”

