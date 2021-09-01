Soulja Boy Continues To Unleash On Kanye West Over ‘DONDA’: ‘I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian’

Soulja Boy is still in his feelings, apparently, about being left off of Kanye West’s “Donda” album.

The barrage of insults started Sunday after the much anticipated album FINALLY dropped and Soulja Boy discovered his verse wasn’t on it.

While he wasn’t the only rapper who had issues with “DONDA’s” release, he was certainly one of the loudest.

Soulja revealed Kanye reached out to him for a verse on ‘Remote Control’, which didn’t appear on the final drop of the album. Initially, Soulja tweeted he didn’t know how to feel about his verse being axed, but messages he shared were much more direct about what’s on his mind.

“Don’t call my phone no more weird a** n*gga that’s why Kim left yo bipolar a**,” Soulja tweeted. “That n*gga Kanye so p*ssy. Lame a** n*gga thought he could be the president sit yo goofy a** down somewhere that’s why Hov don’t f*ck u weirdo.”

Soulja even posted a recording of himself in the studio playing the verse for some of his crew, and stepped into The Shade Room explaining he is working on his own album as well.

“Here’s my ‘Remote Control’ verse,” he captioned the video. “F*ck Kanye. If he didn’t like the verse he should of said that. Don’t text me acting like you f*ck with it then secretly take it ff. What kind of sh*t is that? I was working on my album too I don’t got time for this sh*t.”

Then on Tuesday, he shared a litany of tweets aimed at Kanye–some of which hit a little below the belt–and even challenged Ye to a fight!

“I was the first rapper wit @KimKardashian not u @kanyewest,” Soulja tweeted.

“I wanna fight. Do u know how to fight? @Kanyewest I feel like u a h**. Let’s get in the ring?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Hopefully the two can squash this and work together on a future project. We’ll keep you posted.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Soulja Boy Continues To Unleash On Kanye West Over ‘DONDA’: ‘I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian’ appeared first on The Shade Room.