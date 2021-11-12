Sotheby’s will take ETH bids in real time for Banksy auction By Cointelegraph

Prestigious auction house Sotheby’s has announced it will accept (ETH) bids in real time for its Nov. 18 auction that includes works by famed street artist Banksy.
Sotheby’s claims this will be the first time an auction house has accepted crypto in real time as a standard currency for payment in an auction on a physical work of art. The auction, titled ‘The Now Evening Auction’ features Banksy’s Trolley Hunters and Love Is In The Air.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.