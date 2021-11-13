Sotheby’s will take ETH bids in real time for Banksy auction By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Prestigious auction house Sotheby’s has announced it will accept Ether (ETH) bids in real-time for its Nov. 18 auction that includes works by famed street artist Banksy.

Sotheby’s claims this will be the first time an auction house has accepted crypto in real time as a standard currency for payment in an auction on a physical work of art. The auction, titled The Now Evening Auction features Banksy’s “Trolley Hunters,” and “Love Is In The Air.”

Banksy’s “Trolley Hunters”