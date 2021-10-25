Soros ‘supportive’ of expected Democrat plan to tax billionaire unrealized gains

By David Randall
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Billionaire George Soros is “supportive” of the expected plan by U.S. Democrats to tax unrealized gains held by the country’s roughly 700 billionaires, his spokesperson told Reuters Monday.
The tax plan is expected to be unveiled this week in order to raise hundreds of billions of dollars to help pay for expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change.
