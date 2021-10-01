Sophie Turner Rocks Red Crimped Hair Makeover – Before & After Photos – Hollywood Life

Red hot mama! Sophie Turner showed of a new hair look while stepping out in New York City with hubby Joe Jonas and baby girl Willa.

Sophie Turner, 25, looked fall-ready on Friday, October 1 as she revealed a red hot look in New York City. The new mom strode around with husband, Joe Jonas, 32, and their baby daughter, 1-year-old Willa, after sharing lunch with her family and showed off her fierce, red crimped hair — certainly more fiery than icy as the winter season approaches!

The mother-father duo both dressed casual-cool for the outing, with the Game of Thrones actress wearing light blue, loose-fitting ripped jeans and beige-colored Yeezy slides with socks. She paired the look with a cozy, bright-colored sweatshirt, with sherbet orange on the right side and heather gray on the left, the top also dotted with lime green hearts. The U.K. native’s crimped red waves topped off the outfit, with a white pair of sunglasses on the actress’ head and a small Louis Vuitton bag on her shoulder — a perfect mid-2000s throwback.

Seen in the background was husband Joe and brother Nick Jonas, 29, who dutifully strolled along with baby Willa. Sophie and others in her group also kept face masks around their mouths to stay safe amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.