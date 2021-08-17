Sophie Turner Posts Sexy Birthday Photo – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Joe Jonas quite literally wore only his birthday suit in a new selfie posted by Sophie Turner in honor of his 32nd birthday. Sophie snapped the photo of Joe while they were getting ready in the bathroom!

Joe Jonas had the best 32nd birthday, and he couldn’t resist sharing the most memorable parts of his special day on Instagram. One of those moments included when he started his day with wife Sophie Turner, 25. Joe was brushing his teeth while totally naked! He rocked his birthday suit on his actual birthday. Sophie stood in front of him as she got ready for the day alongside him.

Joe truly had an eventful 32nd birthday. The rest of Joe’s photos from his birthday included decorations with a Masters theme, having a drink with Sophie, and a “cup of Joe” birthday cake. “Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday,” Joe captioned the series of photos. Sophie posted her own photos from Joe’s celebration and wrote, “Birthday boy.”

Joe may be 32 years old now, but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. He gave fans a huge dose of nostalgia by rocking his “S.O.S” hair in honor of the song’s release in 2007. Joe walked down the street with his famous long hair and a scarf wrapped around his neck. It was so 2007!

Just weeks before Joe celebrated turning 32, he jetted off to France with Sophie for Paris Fashion Week. This trip took place 2 years after their lavish and romantic wedding in France. The couple attended a Louis Vuitton fragrance event and spent some quality time with their pals in the City of Love.

Joe and Sophie’s daughter, Willa, also turned 1 in July 2021. The couple is notoriously private about their daughter, but Joe opened up about being a father in a May 2021 interview.

“To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful,” he said on CBS This Morning.