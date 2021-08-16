Sophie Turner Celebrated Joe Jonas’ 32nd Birthday

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

As always, they continue to be Hollywood relationship goals. ❤️

It’s not everyday that the love of your life turns 32!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On August 15, Joe Jonas turned another year older, and his wife of two years, Sophie Turner, posted some cute photos.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In the pics, Joe looks like he stepped straight out of a 1950’s photo shoot dressed in a collared shirt and slacks.

Sophie captioned the sweet snaps, “Birthday boy.” Joe reacted to the sweet post from his wife with a simple heart emoji.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

From the looks of the decorations hanging over the couch behind him, it looks like the two kept it low-key with an at home celebration.

The pair recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary, and treated fans to some beautiful photos of their special day.


Bg028 / GC Images / Getty Images

“2 years as your wife,” Sophie wrote. “Holy moly I love you bub.”

Joe also posted a sweet photo of the two dancing at their wedding. “The best two years of my life,” he wrote. “Love you [Sophie].”

Here’s to many more years of love, bliss and adorable Instagram photos.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR