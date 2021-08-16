Sophie Turner Celebrated Joe Jonas’ 32nd Birthday

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
As always, they continue to be Hollywood relationship goals. ❤️
It’s not everyday that the love of your life turns 32!
On August 15, Joe Jonas turned another year older, and his wife of two years, Sophie Turner, posted some cute photos.
In the pics, Joe looks like he stepped straight out of a 1950’s photo shoot dressed in a collared shirt and slacks.
Sophie captioned the sweet snaps, “Birthday boy.” Joe reacted to the sweet post from his wife with a simple heart emoji.
From the looks of the decorations hanging over the couch behind him, it looks like the two kept it low-key with an at home celebration.
The pair recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary, and treated fans to some beautiful photos of their special day.
Joe also posted a sweet photo of the two dancing at their wedding. “The best two years of my life,” he wrote. “Love you [Sophie].”
Here’s to many more years of love, bliss and adorable Instagram photos.
