Sophia Bush Debuts Diamond Engagement Ring From Grant Hughes In Pool – Hollywood Life

Sophia Bush shared a romantic photo of her new fiance Grant Hughes kissing her cheek while she showed off her gorgeous engagement ring and admitted she’s ‘leaning into happiness.’

Sophia Bush, 39, left her fans in awe when she shared a pic of her incredible engagement ring for the first time! The actress took to Instagram on Aug. 17 to post a PDA-filled photo of her and her new fiance Grant Hughes as they enjoyed time in a body of clear blue water together. He was sweetly kissing her cheek while wearing a scarf around his neck and sunglasses in the snapshot, and she was excitingly smiling at the camera while wearing a red swimsuit and heart-shaped sunglasses and leaning her hands, which showed her ring, on a rock border in front of them.

Sophia wrote about how grateful she is to be happy right now while also acknowledging that not everyone is feeling the joy she’s feeling, in the caption.

“Leaning into this happiness 💫,” she started. “I am deeply aware that joy is not an option for so many around the world in this moment. Clinging to gratitude right now because today it is an option for me. I wish this — in whatever version feels true for anyone who might see this — for you. Yes you.”

“I wish you joy. Love,” she continued. “The feeling of being seen. Of being safe. Of being held. Of falling asleep with a smile on your face. All my love to you. In these wild times. All of the good squeeze kind. All of ours.”

Sophia’s fans were quick to respond to her awesome photo and sweet caption with kind comments. “Love is the best!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote, “obsessed with this photo.” A third said, “This makes me so happy ❤️❤️” and a fourth shared, “You’re radiating happiness. So happy for you!! Sending lots of love.”

Sophia’s latest pic comes a week after she made headlines for revealing she and Grant got engaged. She posted a photo of the moment he was down on one knee and proposing as the two were sitting on a boat in the water and gushed over the news in the caption. “So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES,” it read.