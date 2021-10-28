Sony reports 1% rise in Q2 profit, beats estimates By Reuters

© Reuters.



TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Sony (NYSE:) Group Corp on Thursday reported a 1% rise in operating profit for its second quarter, beating estimates, as a stronger performance in its electronics business offset a fall in gaming profit.

Sony reported profit of 318.5 billion yen ($2.8 billion) for July-September. That compared with the 222 billion yen average of six analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Sony, a conglomerate spanning entertainment, sensors and financial services, switched to IFRS accounting standards from U.S. GAAP in the current financial year.

Sony aims to sell 14.8 million of its PlayStation 5 gaming console this financial year – a target that takes into account the global semiconductor shortage.

The company said in July it had sold more than 10 million units since launching last November, outstripping sales of its predecessor.

To meet long-term demand, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd plans to build a chip plant in Japan. Sony is considering being a partner in the factory, reported earlier this month.

Across its business, Sony is enmeshed in a global battle for consumer attention as entertainment giants look beyond the United States for growth and mine non-English-language creators for content.

In a blow to Sony’s pop culture credentials, South Korea’s top cultural export, boy band BTS, said last week it has dropped its Columbia Records label for a deal with Universal Music Group (AS:) NV.

Other challenges include an investor attempt to oust the management of India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, casting a shadow over merger talks with Sony’s local unit.

($1 = 113.5700 yen)