Sonova half-year earnings beat expectations on post-pandemic rebound By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Phonak Audeo B-Direct hearing aid of Swiss manufacturer Sonova lies on a Phonak TV Connector device in Staefa, Switzerland August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann



(Reuters) – Sonova Holding AG (OTC:), the world’s biggest maker of hearing aids, on Monday reported first-half core profit above analysts’ expectations, citing solid market recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

Switzerland-based Sonova said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) reached 406 million Swiss francs ($442 million), above the 386 million francs expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.

The group maintained its full-year targets, and still expects consolidated sales to increase by 24%-28% and adjusted EBITA to grow in the range of 34%-42%.

($1 = 0.9193 Swiss francs)