Sonova half-year earnings beat expectations on post-pandemic rebound By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Phonak Audeo B-Direct hearing aid of Swiss manufacturer Sonova lies on a Phonak TV Connector device in Staefa, Switzerland August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) – Sonova Holding AG (OTC:), the world’s biggest maker of hearing aids, on Monday reported first-half core profit above analysts’ expectations, citing solid market recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

Switzerland-based Sonova said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) reached 406 million Swiss francs ($442 million), above the 386 million francs expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.

The group maintained its full-year targets, and still expects consolidated sales to increase by 24%-28% and adjusted EBITA to grow in the range of 34%-42%.

($1 = 0.9193 Swiss francs)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR