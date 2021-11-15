Sonova half-year earnings beat expectations on post-pandemic rebound By Reuters

(Reuters) – Sonova Holding AG (OTC:), the world’s biggest maker of hearing aids, on Monday reported first-half core profit above analysts’ expectations, citing solid market recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.
Switzerland-based Sonova said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) reached 406 million Swiss francs ($442 million), above the 386 million francs expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.
The group maintained its full-year targets, and still expects consolidated sales to increase by 24%-28% and adjusted EBITA to grow in the range of 34%-42%.
($1 = 0.9193 Swiss francs)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.