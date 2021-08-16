Sonos Soars After Legal Win Against Google Over Patent By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Sonos stock (NASDAQ:) climbed 9% in Monday’s premarket after a U.S. trade judge ruled that that some of Google’s Pixel smartphones and Nest audio speakers infringe on the company’s technology and could be barred from import.

Google (NASDAQ:) has denied Sonos’s patent-infringement claims, contending it developed the technologies its products use.

Sonos has been pursuing Google to strike a royalty agreement for a portfolio of patents.

A full commission will review Friday’s order by December. The Biden administration can accept the ruling and allow a potential import ban or drop the matter, citing public interest.

Last week, Sonos revised its annual guidance for the second time after work-from-home boosted sales of its speakers and other audio products.

Revenue in the second quarter increased 52% year-over-year to $378.7 million. Net income was $17.8 million compared to a loss of $56.98 million.

The company now sees its revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion, a growth of 28%-29% year-over-year. It had earlier revised it to $1.62 billion-$1.67 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is now seen between $270 million and $280 million.