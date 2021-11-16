Sonoco FRESH to Host Second Annual Food, Packaging & Sustainability Summit Mars, Walt Disney World Resort to Keynote

Article content HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco FRESH (Food Research Excellence for Safety and Health), a Sonoco and Clemson University initiative to develop new technologies and new forms of packaging to optimize the fresh food lifecycle, is pleased to host the second annual Food, Packaging & Sustainability Summit, March 2-4 at Clemson University. The 2022 FRESH Summit will focus on how new technological advances and a deeper understanding of consumer sentiments can optimize the food value chain. FRESH is pleased to provide a content-rich program that features nationally prominent speakers who engage stakeholders from each sector of the food value chain in addressing the challenges and opportunities that will drive circular solutions.

Highlights of the 2022 Summit include: Sandeep Dadlani, Mars Chief Digital Officer Before joining Mars, Sandeep Dadlani worked in investment banking and later led one-third of the P&L of a $11 billion Indian software company. In 2017, Dadlani then joined Mars to lead an ambitious digital transformation to accelerate the Mars Purpose by shaping the world we want tomorrow by empowering Associates to create value 100x faster today. Dadlani' s keynote presentation, "100x," will illustrate how the Mars digital transformation came to life, highlighting how Mars is digitizing its supply chain and how the digital transformation is contributing to the Mars commitment to achieve net zero GHG emissions in its full value chain by 2050.

Steve Vanarsdall, Environmental Integration Project Manager and Chef Gary Jones, Culinary Environmental Specialist, Walt Disney World® Resort Steve and Chef Gary lead strategic initiatives that support achieving Disney's environmental goals. Steve is a liaison for the Food & Beverage line of business while Chef Gary leads Disney's sustainable seafood sourcing commitment. Their presentation, "Conserving the Magic – Operationalizing Disney's Environmental Goals," will offer an inside look at how they are operationalizing their 2030 Environmental Goals, including a focus on establishing champions across the organization, engaging Cast Members with training and tools, piloting new processes and technologies and inspiring Guests during their vacation.

"Sonoco is pleased to support these great opportunities for learning and discussion around innovations in packaging," said Howard Coker, Sonoco President and CEO. "It is vital that as an industry, we continue the discussion around safety in packaging and sustainability. We look forward to continuing this great event with this outstanding line-up of speakers." The Summit will begin with a Welcome Reception on the evening of March 2 hosted by Sonoco and the FRESH Advisory Board at the Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design & Graphics. Day 1 of presentations will kick off with remarks from Clemson Provost Bob Jones and Sonoco Executive Vice President Rodger Fuller. Presentations will focus on technology, including traceability and sustainable packaging materials. Attendees will then be treated to a reception featuring poster presentations from Clemson students followed by a Farm to Fork Dinner hosted by Aramark and the SC Department of Agriculture. Presentations on Day 2 will focus on consumer sentiments, including zero waste events and conveying authentic sustainability claims to consumers.

The Early Bird Registration rate for the FRESH Summit is $479 for individuals through December 15, 2021, at which point it will raise to $599. Registration is $429 per person for groups of 5 or more registering together. Proceeds from the Summit support future activities of the FRESH initiative at Clemson University. More information on the Summit, including agenda and speaker updates, can be found at www.SonocoFRESHSummit.com . Sponsorships are available. About Sonoco FRESH The mission of Sonoco FRESH, a Clemson University initiative, is to have a major impact on the safety, security and sustainability of food. This means looking holistically at the food life cycle and identifying opportunities to reimagine processes, technologies and behaviors. More information on the Sonoco FRESH initiative can be found at www.clemson.edu/Sonoc oFRESH .

About Sonoco Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has approximately 19,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world's best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life . The Company was listed as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third-consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com . Contact: Roger Schrum +843-339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com

