Sonja Morgan & Lookalike Daughter Quincy Stun In 21st Birthday Photos – Hollywood Life

Sonja Morgan posed with daughter Quincy for her 21st birthday photoshoot and fans couldn’t tell who was who!

We know “ageless” was a term co-opted by The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Ramona Singer for her skincare business, but her RHONY co-star, Sonja Morgan, continues to fully embody that sentiment. The 57-year-old posed with her daughter, Quincy, 21, in an Instagram video on Thursday, October 7 to celebrate Quincy’s 21st birthday, and fans pointed out how gorgeous Sonja looked as well!

“Here’s what 21 looks like,” the “Real Housewives of New York City” star, 57, captioned her Instagram post. “Happy Birthday my dearest, light of my life, center of my universe.” Quincy also commented under the post, “I LOVE YOU.”

Quincy celebrated her birthday with a lavish party at the Arlo Hotel in New York City, as Sonja shared in the second video on the Instagram post. The quick clip showcased Quincy’s delicious-looking three tiered birthday cake with sparklers firing off on top and numerous friends around for the event. The newly of-age Quincy also shared a snap of the drink menu to her Instagram story, Page Six reported, which included a drink called the “SonjaRita.”

Sonja joined the New York Housewives back in 2010, but has shared much about her private life, but her daughter Quincy was always off limits. Speaking with Page Six in 2018, the mom said of having Quincy on the show, “I just don’t think it’s good. I mean I know how to handle it and I’ll handle myself and I chose it. But I don’t think I should drag anyone else into it, especially a young kid.”

She continued in the interview, “I wanted to provide for my daughter emotional and financial security and you know, no blips for her while she’s getting her education, which education for me as a woman that supports women, you know, is everything.”

Sonja shares Quincy with John Adams Morgan, 91, great-grandson of John Pierpont Morgan who founded J.P. Morgan & Co. Sonja and John were married in 1998 and split in 2006. Although the pair have been separated for a while, Sonja shared her struggles with her feelings about the divorce on RHONY on numerous occasions, noting how much the separation took a toll on her. Even so, she and Quincy maintain a close relationship.