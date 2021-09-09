Songs Where Celebs Call Out Other Celebs By Name

“Touch My Body” still slaps.

1.

Mariah Carey called out Wendy Williams in “Touch My Body”:


Columbia

Wendy was known (and still is) as being really invasive and nosy in her radio and TV interviews — especially her one with Mariah in 2001.

2.

Taylor Swift called out John Mayer by name in “Dear John”:


Big Machine Records

Taylor and John dated when she was just 19. He was 32.

4.

When Nas intensely called out Jay-Z in “Ether.”

7.

When Jay-Z called out Kanye (aka ‘Ye) on “Kill Jay Z.”

10.

When country singer Gretchen Wilson said Paris Hilton gets under her skin in “California Girls.”


Twitter: @SheHatesMew

Turns out, he was using her name as wordplay to mean “see why.” The reference was purely benign and pretty clever.

15.

Jay-Z called out Miley Cyrus in “Somewhere in America” after her viral twerking, rapping, “Feds still lurking / They see I’m still putting work in / ‘Cause somewhere in America / Miley Cyrus is still twerkin’.”


Robert Kamau / GC Images, Jeff Kravitz

16.

Rick Ross called Nicki Minaj untrustworthy in “Apple of My Eye,” rapping, “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki. Instead of beefing with your dog, you just give him some distance.”


Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

17.

Logic called out Katy Perry and Harry Styles in his song “44 More,” singing, “Sold more albums my first week than Harry Styles and Katy Perry / If that ain’t a sign of the times, then I don’t know what is.”

18.

And then Drake responded in “Summer Sixteen,” calling out Jay-Z and Kanye:

19.

50 Cent wrote a whole song, “Officer Ricky,” about Rick Ross, which criticized Rick’s past career as a corrections officer:

20.

And lastly, Lana Del Rey dissed Lady Gaga in a leaked song called “So Legit.” She sings, “Stefani, you suck / I know you’re selling 20 million / Wish they could have seen you when we booed you off in Williamsburg.”

Do you have a favorite diss song that calls out another celeb by name? Let me know in the comments below!

