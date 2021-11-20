Songs About Famous Celebrity Exes

“Breakup songs about the Jonas Brothers” could be its own genre.
2.
And “Still Feel Like Your Man” by John Mayer is about Katy Perry.
3.
“Don’t” by Ed Sheeran is rumored to be about Ellie Goulding and Niall Horan.
4.
“Colors” by Halsey is likely about Matty Healy from The 1975.
5.
“Call out My Name” by The Weeknd is theorized to be about his relationship with Selena Gomez.
6.
“Shout Out to My Ex” is likely about Perrie Edwards’ own ex, Zayn Malik (and Gigi Hadid).
7.
“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon is partly about her relationship with Warren Beatty in the ’70s.
8.
“Ms. Jackson” by Outkast is about Erykah Badu (and her mom) following their divorce in the ’90s.
9.
“Gonna Get Caught” by Demi Lovato is about Joe Jonas.
10.
And “Flattery” by Aly & AJ is also about AJ’s breakup from Joe Jonas after the pair dated for about a year back in 2006.
11.
“7 Things” by Miley Cyrus is about her relationship with Nick Jonas.
12.
And “Wedding Bells” by the Jonas Brothers — written by Nick — is about Miley Cyrus’s engagement to Liam Hemsworth.
13.
“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette is likely about her breakup from Full House star Dave Coulier.
14.
“Ex-Factor” by Lauryn Hill is about her affair and breakup with fellow Fugees member Wyclef Jean.
15.
“I Need a Girl (Part One)” by Diddy is partly about his 2001 breakup from Jennifer Lopez.
16.
Lady Gaga’s “Perfect Illusion” is about her ex-fiancé, Vampire Diaries star Taylor Kinney.
17.
Finally, “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift is very likely about Jake Gyllenhaal.