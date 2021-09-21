Sommelier partners with Mysten Labs to launch Cosmos smart contracts By Cointelegraph

Sommelier, a co-processing protocol to the Virtual Machine, or EVM, announced a research and development partnership with Mysten Labs to increase liquidity transaction speeds and launch smart contract applications on the Cosmos blockchain on Tuesday.
Founded in 2020 by Zaki Manian, a core developer on the Cosmos protocol, Sommelier is a test-net protocol designed to deliver enterprise-grade automated financial transactions such as limit orders, batched orders and portfolio rebalancing to decentralized finance, or DeFi, traders and liquidity providers, or LPs.
